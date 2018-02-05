× Good Samaritans spring into action after woman’s car catches fire in Whataburger parking in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Good Samaritans rushed to help a woman whose car caught fire in a Whataburger parking lot in northeast Houston Sunday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A woman was driving on East Freeway near Wayside Drive around 11:30 p.m. when her tan Cruiser started to smoke. The woman drove safely to the Whataburger in the 1700 block of N. Wayside Drive and exited her vehicle.

According to investigators, several good Samaritans and firefighters tried to put out the flames.

Darrell Rodriguez ran across the street with a fire extinguisher from a Shell Gas Station.

“That is what we are supposed to do. This is the way the world should be, we should always help each other out,” said Rodriguez.

There were no reported injuries.