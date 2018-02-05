× Last day to register to vote for Texas primary elections

HOUSTON — Don’t let the day slip away without making sure you are eligible to vote in the Texas primary elections on March 6. That will be a very important election, giving voters the power to help choose who will represent us in the Senate, and who will be our next governor, among other key races.

All voter registration applications must be postmarked by Feb. 5

Here is everything you need to know to make sure your vote counts: