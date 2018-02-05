Last day to register to vote for Texas primary elections
HOUSTON — Don’t let the day slip away without making sure you are eligible to vote in the Texas primary elections on March 6. That will be a very important election, giving voters the power to help choose who will represent us in the Senate, and who will be our next governor, among other key races.
All voter registration applications must be postmarked by Feb. 5
Here is everything you need to know to make sure your vote counts:
- Click here to download the form for voter registration. Make sure it is mailed out today, remember is must be postmarked today!
- Visit your local library or post office to fill out an application by hand and mail it in.
- Make sure all change of address or name changes are updated in the Harris County database. Visit www.hctax.net ….then click on the “Name/ Address Change” option under the “Voter Registration” tab.
- Check here to see if you are already registered to vote.