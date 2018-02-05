Man arrested in Italy in drive-by shootings of African foreigners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN)— Police in Italy have arrested a man suspected of opening fire Saturday on foreign nationals in the town of Macerata, injuring six people.

A police photo shows a man being apprehended who appears to have an Italian flag wrapped around his neck. The drive-by shootings were "racially motivated" and believed to be connected to the recent slaying of an 18-year-old Italian woman in which a Nigerian man was arrested, Macerata's mayor, Romano Carancini, told CNN.

The victims included five people from Nigeria and one from Gambia, according to Lt. Col. Andrea Corinaldesi of the Carabinieri. The shootings took place near where the dismembered body of Pamela Mastropietro was found Tuesday.