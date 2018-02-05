McAllen middle school teacher arrested and admits to moonlighting as a drug trafficker for a Mexican cartel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MC ALLEN, Texas - It's pretty common for teachers to supplement their incomes with a second job, but one McAllen middle school teacher has admitted to moonlighting for a Mexican drug cartel for the past two years.

Jorge Ignacio Cavazos has been teaching Spanish by day and smuggling drugs by night. He told the feds he's been unloading carloads of cocaine about once a week as part of a Reynosa-based drug trafficking organization.

Drugs were hidden inside secret compartments when they crossed the border and it was his job to receive the vehicles and extract the narcotics.

According to court records, Cavazos is facing conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilos of coke. His bond was posted at $75,000 and he's had to surrender his passport, in addition to giving up his day job at Lincoln Middle School.

Cavazos is a U.S. citizen and has had his teaching certificate for 20 years, but according to the criminal complaint, an informant gave him up to Homeland Security this past November.

When they arrested Cavazos last week, he didn't deny his role with the cartel.

But now the teacher is being schooled inside the criminal justice system.

