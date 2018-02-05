Monday Motivation: Super Bowl recharge, weight training with Jennifer Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— This weekend most of us feasted on greasy wings, sugary drinks and cheesy dips as we watched Philadelphia Eagles take on the New england Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

But there's no need to feel guilty!

Jennifer Winters is here with your Monday Motivation to help you get back into your weekly fitness routine.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Upright Press 3 sets of 20 Mountain Climbers 3 of 20 Ice Skaters 3 of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/