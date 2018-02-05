× Smartphone dilemma; is your child ready? Learn how early smartphone use affects your child’s health

HOUSTON— The number of mobile phone users in the world is expected to pass the five billion mark by 2019, so it’s no wonder that the age of smartphone users have entered the single digits.

Children as young as six years old are now carrying smartphones, leading to a new problem known as ‘The smartphone dilemma’

So what age is the right age for a smartphone and are their risks when starting your child out early?

University of Houston Optometrist, Dr. Sheila Morrison says they’ve seen an uptick in kids with adult eye problems due to too much screen time.

Doctors are recommend incorporating “ocular yoga” to help ease the strain on your little ones eyes.

Houston Psychologist, Dr. Katherine DeLaune says cell phones could even affect a child’s brain development.

“Staying up all night with their eyeballs glued to a screen can cause sleep deprivation, Which leads to increased anxiety and depression,” said DeLaune.

So, back to our original question ….when is the right time for a phone?

DeLaune says everything in moderation!

Remember, parents, you’ve got the power to “power off”.