× ‘Tipsy’ Kevin Hart mocked for Super Bowl antics

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Funnyman actor Kevin Hart provided some comic relief at the Super Bowl – but he was laughed at more than laughed with.

Hart, who is a native of Philadelphia, seems to have gotten his party on at Super Bowl LII.

The comedic actor was super happy that the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a win. So happy that Hart crashed a post-game NFL Network interview with an Eagles player.

Kevin Hart can't stop making the #Eagles celebration all about himself. pic.twitter.com/s1Eh55C466 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 5, 2018

Things went left and Hart ended up dropping an F-bomb live on national TV, before escorting himself off the set.

But the “Jumanji” star received the most attention from social media after security denied his attempt to join the champion Eagles on stage for the trophy presentation.

Little longer version of Kevin Hart getting denied, lol pic.twitter.com/XIHEcdGuQS — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) February 5, 2018

Footage of the moment quickly went viral and fans had a laugh about it on social media, some noting the actor’s small stature as he reportedly is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Maaaan. They tried to ban Kevin Hart from the stage like he was too short to ride the rollercoaster at Great America 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SuperBowl https://t.co/nJS9blrsJx — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) February 5, 2018

Did y’all see security wouldn’t let Kevin Hart on the stage? 😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) February 5, 2018

Saw the back of Kevin Hart's head, and thought it was a lil ass boy! 😂🤣 He's so short! #SuperBowl — Taurus03 OVO (@Taurus03_OVO) February 5, 2018

For his part, Hart explained in an Instagram video posted Monday that he was “tipsy.”

“You know when alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff,” Hart said.

“Trying to go on stage with the trophy definitely” is one of the “stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

CNN has reached out to Hart for additional comment.