WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Bullet Train officials unveil next steps for transit project
HOUSTON—Mayor Sylvester Turner’s announced Monday that the memorandum of understanding” in partnership with Texas Central to create a Texas bullet train is finally underway.
The high-speed train will get you to Dallas in less than 90 minutes with a quick stop in Brazos Valley. The high-speed passenger rail would be first in the US.
Mark Watts President of Greater Houston Partnership
Commissioner Jack Kagger ” Right now we compete against Dallas but once we have that 90 minute trip we will have that unity with Dallas and competing together against the world.