× WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Bullet Train officials unveil next steps for transit project

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/cw39houston/videos/1732172123471577/"></div> <p>

HOUSTON—Mayor Sylvester Turner’s announced Monday that the memorandum of understanding” in partnership with Texas Central to create a Texas bullet train is finally underway.

The high-speed train will get you to Dallas in less than 90 minutes with a quick stop in Brazos Valley. The high-speed passenger rail would be first in the US.

Mark Watts President of Greater Houston Partnership

Commissioner Jack Kagger ” Right now we compete against Dallas but once we have that 90 minute trip we will have that unity with Dallas and competing together against the world.