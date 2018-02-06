13-year-old steers school bus to safety after driver becomes incapacitated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA GRANGE, Texas - Seventh grader Karson Vega was riding the school bus home in La Grange when, suddenly, the bus driver became incapacitated. "He started making circles and stuff and he was going off in the ditch almost every turn."

Karson and another student called 911, but there was no time to wait for help to arrive.

"We were about to go out and then I was like no I'm not dying. so I jerked the wheel," Karson said.

Karson sprang into action with no time to spare. At age 13, he's years away from getting his license. But the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, his feet were still on the pedals. So, with the wheels on the bus going round and round down the highway above the Colorado River, Karson made a split-second decision.

"Sat on his lap and moved his hands and stuff and just drove," Karson explained.

He drove until police arrived, then safely brought the bus with five other kids on board to a stop. The real bus driver was hospitalized, but he's expected to be okay. School leaders are now thanking Karson for his actions.

"It could have been a very tragic situation, but it turned out better than you could ever imagine," said William D. Wagner, La Grange ISD's superintendent.

Karson's mom, Amber, is thanking a higher power.

"There was a reason he was on that bus that day because normally he doesn't ride it, she said, adding that she usually picks him up.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

