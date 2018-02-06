Black History Month: Freedom Tree Park, Houston’s hidden historical gem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Freedom Tree Park is a local historical treasure that many Houstonians have never heard of.

Located along Misty Hollow Drive near Lake Olympia Boulevard, the Freedom Tree stands at 70 feet tall and it's branches spread over 100 feet wide.

The history of the the Freedom Tree dates back to June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger officially put an end to slavery in Texas after the Civil War. That very day the overseer of the Palmer Plantation gathered his slaves together beneath the spreading of the boughs of The Freedom Tree and told them that they were free.

That day in history the legend of the Freedom Tree was born.