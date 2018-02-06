HPD: 2 ‘cowards’ riding bicycles shoot, kill woman during attempted carjacking at Valero in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A woman was fatally shot by two suspects police said were “cowards” who gunned her down in a senseless act of violence late Monday.

The woman and two men went to a Valero gas station in the 11200 block of Bissonet around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The men were still inside the store and the woman was inside the car when she was approached by two attempted carjackers.

“Two black men on bicycles rolled up, went to either side of the car, forced their way into the car, a struggle ensued inside of the car and, at some point, one of the suspects fired and struck the victim,” explained Lt. W.L. Meeler, HPD Homicide.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she died.

“This is just an absolutely senseless, vicious act by two cowards,” Meeler said. “They decided to escalate the situation and struggle with her and take her life for no reason, for a car that they weren’t going to keep anyway.”

Surveillance video shows the suspects riding distinct BMX-style bikes and wearing unique clothing.

One of the suspects was wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans with a design on them. The second suspect was wearing a black coat, a white winter hat and pants, also with designs on them.

“Somebody is going to recognize these two suspects when they see the clothing description and the bicycles together,” Meeler said. “And I absolutely want to appeal to that person or people that saw this. Put yourself in their situation and the family’s situation. Bring justice for our victim here.”