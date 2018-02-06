Inside Story: The guide to Farmers Markets in the Bayou City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - There's nothing like biting into some farm fresh goodness from right here in the Bayou City. Or, how about finding that one special ingredient that will turn any dish into pure perfection?

Let's pitch a produce tent together with the definitive guide to local farmers markets in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

It wasn't that long ago that farmers markets were scarce in H-Town and trucks would come a long way to deliver produce to our stores, until the early 2000's, when markets began to take root with the Rice University Farmers Market.

Then came the big one. The Urban Harvest East Side Farmers Market which still remains the largest and most successful in the city.

But why all the attraction?

To read more about farmers markets going on right in our own backyard, pick up this month's issue of Houstonia.