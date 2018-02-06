Man wanted for viral child pornography video turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a child porn video being shared around the world turned himself in to authorities.

Recently, law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving reports of a child sexual abuse video that was being circulated on social media.

Officials say the video depicts a young girl being victimized by an adult man. Authorities have asked people to stop sharing the video online, saying anyone who shares the video is technically distributing child porn.

On Monday, Alabama authorities identified the suspect in the video as 44-year-old Germaine Moore.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced 11 felony charges were filed against Moore related to the criminal sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13.

Moore also has similar warrants out of Detroit, where he is accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 12 at his mother's home, WDIV reports.

Authorities announced Tuesday that Moore turned himself in to the Millbrook Police Department.

Moore's fiance is also facing charges of interfering with the prosecution, WSFA reports.

According to WHNT, another man has also been arrested in connection with the case. Jerrell Washington is facing charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography. Authorities say he was not involved in the creation of the video, but that he shared it.

The child in the video was found safe and is no longer in danger, according to WHNT,