Ready for baseball? The World Series champion Astros load up their spring training truck

HOUSTON - It's early in February, but Tuesday when the Astros loaded their spring training truck, it served as an early reminder baseball is almost back. The World Series champs will train once again at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Florida.
Clubhouse workers were diligently packing up everything from pants to baseballs and more Tuesday morning. While the Astros didn't release official estimates this year, here's the list of assorted items they routinely bring:
- 30 - Pounds of rosin
- 150 - Batting helmets
- 150 - Belts
- 200 - Cases of sunflower seeds
- 250 - Astros jerseys
- 300 - Astros caps
- 300 - Cartons of bubble gum
- 1,000 - Pairs of baseball pants
- 2,000 - Pounds of laundry detergent
- 8,400 - Baseballs (700 dozen)
Astros pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14.