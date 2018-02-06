Ready for baseball? The World Series champion Astros load up their spring training truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's early in February, but Tuesday when the Astros loaded their spring training truck, it served as an early reminder baseball is almost back. The World Series champs will train once again at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Florida.

Clubhouse workers were diligently packing up everything from pants to baseballs and more Tuesday morning. While the Astros didn't release official estimates this year, here's the list of assorted items they routinely bring:

30 - Pounds of rosin

150 - Batting helmets

150 - Belts

200 - Cases of sunflower seeds

250 - Astros jerseys

300 - Astros caps

300 - Cartons of bubble gum

1,000 - Pairs of baseball pants

2,000 - Pounds of laundry detergent

8,400 - Baseballs (700 dozen)

Astros pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14.