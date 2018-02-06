Trooper: ‘It’s called an acceleration lane, people!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - “It’s called an acceleration lane, people. When you get on the interstate, you got to accelerate ... ”

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner's message to drivers about the proper way to enter a highway has gone viral.

Trooper Ben says if the speed limit on the highway is 60 mph, you should be going 60 mph when you merge from the acceleration lane to the highway.

"You've got to accelerate to be at the same speed that people are traveling on the interstate,” Gardner said. "I'm not telling you to jack up your speed and go way over the speed limit - don't do that - but I need you to be going the speed limit as you merge into traffic."

Gardner's video has watched seen more than two million times.