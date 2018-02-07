Closing Comments: Free Republic or is it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— New information appears to implicate President Obama and has placed him in the dossier spotlight.

Republicans are effectively accusing the Obama State Department of providing Steele information from Clinton associates which he then used to reinforce his own dossier that he eventually gave to the FBI.

One text message in particular reads “Potus wants to know everything we are doing.”

This make us question if he was requesting updates on the 2017 election campaign.

How does this make you feel and is this the kind of America you want to live?