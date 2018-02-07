× Deputies: Driver loses control on slick roads, crashes into Spring apartments

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after slick roads contributed to a driver crashing into apartment complex Tuesday night in Spring.

Investigators said a woman was driving down Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a curb, causing a tire blowout and the car to crash into the kitchen wall at the La Monterra Apartments.

According to deputies, someone was in the kitchen at the time but was not injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

The woman was headed to work when the incident happened.

It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

It wasn’t reported whether other factors contributed to the crash.