House passes bill to address sexual harassment in Congress, Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts

(CNN) -- The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Tuesday that would reform the way lawmakers' offices handle cases sexual harassment.

But their bill would weaken the authority of the independent entity currently probing lawmakers' behavior, according to outside ethics watchdogs.

The bill, born in the wake of the #MeToo movement, would overhaul aspects of the Congressional Accountability Act, the decades-old law that put in place the system through which sexual harassment, discrimination and other workplace-related claims on Capitol Hill are handled.

The bill is an an attempt to make the once-secretive system less arduous for victims. It is also meant to expose lawmakers who have paid settlements using taxpayer money.

The legislation would streamline the process a House of Representatives employee must go through to report a workplace claim, including eliminating the mandatory 30-day counseling and mediation period.

It would also require members of Congress to repay the Treasury fund controlled by the Office of Compliance within 90 days, including members who leave office, and would require that each claim in which an award or settlement is made be referred to the House Ethics Committee -- something that is currently not done automatically.

"From members to staff, no one should feel unsafe serving in Congress," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. "We promised we would deliver real change to the system, and today we are."

In other harassment news, Steve Wynn has stepped down as the CEO of Wynn Resorts after allegations of sexual misconduct piled pressure on the billionaire casino mogul and sent the company's stock tumbling.

"It is with a collective heavy heart, that the board of directors of Wynn Resorts today accepted the resignation of our founder, CEO and friend Steve Wynn," one of the directors, Boone Wayson, said in a company statement late Tuesday.

Wynn, 76, has denied the accusations of misconduct, which gained widespread attention in late January after an investigative report by The Wall Street Journal detailed numerous allegations against him, citing dozens of sources.

"In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity," Wynn said in a statement. "As I have reflected upon the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles."

Wynn Resorts said it has appointed Matt Maddox, who currently serves as the company's president, as its new CEO effective immediately. Wayson will take over as chairman.