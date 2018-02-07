Houston company faces charges for dumping hazardous materials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A chemical container company in southeast Houston faces felony charges for illegally dumping Benzene and other toxic liquids into a storm drain on their business's property.

A drain that runs into waterways leading to nearby communities and Seguin Elementary School.

Houston Police say, former employees contacted authorities complaining of chemicals that would burn through gloves and irritate eyes.

Wright Container's owner, 50-year-old, Ronald Wright and General Manager, Gregory Hance, 41, were indicted by the Harris County Grand Jury for alleged water pollution and improper disposal and storage of hazardous materials.

If convicted the men could face up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each violation.

Newsfix reached out the company but no one was available for comment.

Police urge anyone who knows of illegal activities by a company to call the tip line at 713-525-2728.