Baseball little league coach arrested for misappropriating thousands of dollars and equipment

JACINTO CITY, Texas— A little league coach has been arrested and is facing felony theft charges for misappropriating funds.

Former Jacinto City Little League President, Christopher Vasquez, 35, is being accused of stealing $16,908 of the little league teams donations.

According to court documents, in October of 2017 the JCLL account books was turned over to newly elected president Sandra Chastain, who found discrepancies with the property and finances. Chastain alleged that baseball equipment and sponsorship money was missing and there were also multiple unauthorized purchases.

In November of 2017 Chastain was told by the District Administrator of the International Little League, Tome Edge at a board meeting that Vasquez had received a check from Coca-Cola, in the amount of $16,908 for sponsorship of a lighted scoreboard.

The money was never deposited in the JCLL bank account and the account was closed for overdraft fees.

When Vasquez was approached about the check he started dodging Chastain and Edge and ignoring their phone calls. Chastain reported her findings to the Jacinto Police department, which led to an investigation.

Vasquez told police that he cashed the check because it was in his name and put in a safe at his house. He then told them that he would give the money back “Because I want to put this behind me.”