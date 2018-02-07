× Maggie’s Must-Haves: Unique Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll be sure to LOVE

HOUSTON — Sure there’s the classic chocolate and flowers but here are some unique Valentine’s Day gifts that will make her swoon.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WITH ANN TAYLOR

Let’s say you just started dating these are great gifts from Ann Taylor. Featuring sparkly accessories, romantic hues, and a velvet touch at a budget-friendly price, even Cupid would be impressed with their Valentine’s Day selection. They’re even having a sale.

COLOR STREET

Speaking of accessories, she’ll fall in love with color STREET. These are 100% real nail polish strips. Super easy to put on and they last longer than a regular mani. They have all different colors and designs, including Valentine’s Day theme.

MYINTENT

Give a gift that inspires daily with MyIntent. I am in love with this jewelry. The man who created these bracelets wanted people to connect in a meaningful way. Basically you choose a word that has some type of meaning for you. For instance mine is Believe. Celebs love these bracelets. Kanye West even wore it on the cover of Time Magazine. They even have couples sets perfect for Valentine’s Day.

BIG BAG THEORY

Then show her you love her in a BIG way with the Big Bag Theory. BBT is a handy little bag with infinite possibilities. These tiny totes combine style and functionality to create high-quality bags that carry up to 35lbs and are chic enough to carry everywhere.

BBT is durable and can be used to hold anything– from groceries to gym gear. These bags expand and contract to work around your lifestyle.