Man, 16-year-old girl charged with capital murder after missing Richmond resident found in dumpster 

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man and a 16-year-old girl weeks after a missing Richmond resident was found fatally shot inside a dumpster in the Third Ward.

Terrell Derrick Funches, 20, and an unidentified minor are charged with capital murder.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident on Monday.

Altaf Hussain Malik, 44, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 6 after leaving his Richmond home the day before to meet with a potential car buyer. The victim was selling his blue 2009 Audi A8.

Investigators said Malik drove to an area on Bellaire Boulevard near State High 6 to meet with the suspects. Two days later, the victim was found inside an apartment complex dumpster around 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Truxillo Street.

Police said a resident was taking trash to the dumpster when they found the victim’s body covered in trash bags.

The victim was later identified as Malik.

Funches was taken to jail and the girl was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department, police said. Her name and photo will not be released due to her age.

The Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office have been working together on the case.