Man shot during brawl at apartment in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an accused gunman after a argument turned violent Tuesday night in the Fifth Ward.

Officers responded to the Lyons Village Apartments at 3300 Lyons Avenue near Dittmans Court around 9 p.m. Investigators said a large group of men and women were in the parking lot when a fight broke out among several people. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot another man, possibly in the leg.

The suspect left before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition, police said.