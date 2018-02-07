PHOTOS: At least 6 men wanted after Apple products stolen in NW Houston burglary 

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers released several surveillance images Wednesday morning showing six men accused of breaking into a northwest Houston business in October.

According to a release, the burglary took place around 2:31 a.m. at a building in the 17900 block of Tomball Parkway on Oct. 30. Investigators said the suspects stole several Apple products before leaving in a white SUV.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston.