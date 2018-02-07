Sandra Bland Exhibit Now at the Houston Museum of African American Culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The exhibit of Sandra Bland is now open at the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

The exhibit is to celebrate the life of Sandra Bland while spreading awareness and educating non African Americans on what it feels like to be stopped by the police on a traffic stop.

The exhibit is set up in three parts telling the story of Bland's life with family pictures and videos.

"I wanted people to experience who Sandra Bland was with photographs with her and her family, a video that gives you Sandy talking and getting a sense of her personality," said John Guess Jr, creator of the exhibit.

The Sandra Bland exhibit will run at the Houston Museum of African American Culture through February 28th.