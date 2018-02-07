× Wet Wednesday: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected to hit Houston area

HOUSTON — Don’t leave home without your umbrella, it’s definitely going to be a wet day. There is a 70 percent chance of heavy, scattered showers Wednesday, with temperatures lingering in the mid-40s throughout the day.

Meteorlogists say thunder and lightning in some areas are possible.

The rain is expected to move out Thursday with highs reaching the 60s. Muggy conditions return on Friday — with a 20 percent chance for rain — which increased to 60 percent on Saturday.

Temperatures will take a significant dip Sunday and Monday, with lows in the 30s as we start our next work week.