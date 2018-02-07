Second flu-related death reported in Galveston, health officials confirm

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Health Department reports a second local resident’s death has been contributed to the influenza virus.

The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions. The specific date of her death was not given, but officials said she passed away in late January.

The first person died just a few weeks earlier and was identified as a 61-year-old woman. She also had pre-existing conditions.

GHD encourages residents to get the flu shot. The agency is hosting several immunization clinics throughout the week, from Feb. 7 – Feb. 9 in Texas City.

Immunizations are free.