Spring breaking on a budget: Tips to having the perfect vacation at home and abroad

HOUSTON— Spring break is just around the corner, but you don’t have to pay a pretty penny for a beautiful getaway.

The first step is to determine how much you want to spend and create your budget, but a travel agent can be helpful if you plan on leaving the city.

NewsFix enlisted professional Travel Agent Leslie Richardson to offer some helpful travel tips.

So, when's the best time to start making spring break plans?

“Ideally before the holidays, because if you work through a travel agent you can usually do a deposit at that rate at that moment,” said Richardson. “It’s too late for a true budget, for someone on a serious budget, but it’s not too late to book a spring break trip right now.”

If you’ve already missed the budgeting deadline don’t panic, Houston is the perfect place to have a staycation.

“If you can't get out of town for a vacation, staycations are the best option. Especially in Houston there so affordable. The average cost of a hotel is just $104. It’s a great way to get out of your house feel like you’re somewhere else,” said Leah Shah, PR Director for Visit Houston.

The city of Houston offers a city pass that can open up a world of exploration on a budget.

“The city pass allows you to get access to places like space center Houston, the Museums, the Aquarium Downtown all at a really discounted rate,” said Shah.

Known as the culinary capital of the south, Houston also offers a culinary journey with over 10 thousand places to eat in the metro area.

And then of course we have the Galveston cruise option. Houston is one of few places where you can drive to a beach and jump on a ship.

But if you're hell-bent on flying out, you should consider less visited spots.

“One place I would suggest people might consider is Puerto Rico because they got hit really hard during the hurricane. Yes they're still rebuilding but it’s a great way for us as travelers to add to their local economy,” said Richardson.

So there you have it!

Now let’s pack your bags or your walking shoes and explore.