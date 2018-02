Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Astros lived up to their goal of earning history in 2017, and now, in 2018, the World Series champions have a new motto, "Never Settle."

The team unveiled it's slogan on Wednesday as manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow met with the media ahead of spring training.

The Astros also announced they will visit the White House on March 12.

To learn more about how the team plans to celebrate last year's title, but focus on this season's task, check out the video above!