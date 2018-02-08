$3000 gets you a Valentines burger and ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass(CNN)— A Boston burger joint is making it easier for customers to propose to the love of their lives.

For one night only they've put the burger proposal on the menu.

"At pauli's we try to do things that are fun," said Paul Barker of Pauli's Restaurant. "We thought it'd be fun to do a burger proposal."

It's starts with their "Big Boy Burger"

"Its one of our most popular burgers. It's a third pound pure ground beef. It's cheese, bacon bbq sauce and then its topped with onion rings," said Barker.

But this burger comes with a side of "ice" in the form of an engagement ring.

"It's almost a carat, princess cut, surrounded by some smaller diamonds. It's about the value of the price tag - about three thousand dollars," said Barker.

At 3-grand it's probably the most expensive burger you'll ever order, but the results could be priceless.

"Someone who's looking for something different, something fun. I suggest take the ring off before you eat the burger," said Barker.

The burger proposal is only available on valentine's day and anyone interested needs to give the restaurant at least 48-hours’ notice.