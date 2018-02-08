× Adidas robber caught on surveillance video robbing Buzzy Bee convenience store in broad daylight

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for two men caught on surveillance robbing a Buzzy Bee convenience store.

According to police the incident occured Wed, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway.

The employee told police that the men walked around the store like they were shopping and then one of the men bought a snack and went inside the restroom. The other man approached the counter, pulled out a gun and jumped over the counter and started removing cash from the register.

The two men got into a black car and fled the scene.

The first man is said to be between the age of 25 to 28 years of age, 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing around 225 pounds. He was wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, white Adidas.

The second suspect is said to be around 25 to 28 years of age, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shoes, black coat and black pants.

The gun used in the robbery was an automatic weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.