Crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck leaves one dead in south Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles and an 18-wheeler Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 1400 Almeda Road around 6:05 a.m.

“The victim was driving a gray Volvo northbound on Almeda Road when the vehicle swerved to the left into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling in the southbound lane. The tractor-trailer then swerved to the left of the center line and struck a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and crossed a ditch near railroad tracks,” said HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant G. Hall and Officer M. Tamez.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.