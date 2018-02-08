× Dallas area police officer killed in the line of duty

Information obtained from our sister station, CW33.com.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening, Richardson police confirmed on Twitter.

The officer was reported dead just before 11 p.m.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

Earlier in the evening, police reported that an officer and a civilian were both shot during an active shooter scene at an apartment complex near North Star Road and E Renner Road. The officer was shot while responding to a disturbance call.

Police have not yet released the name of the officer who died.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott responded on Twitter writing, “The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others’ service. # txlege # BackTheBlue”

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others’ service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

