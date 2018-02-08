× Former Rockets asst. coach struck, killed while crossing street in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — The son of former Rockets coach Rick Adelman was killed Friday after being struck by a vehilce in downtown Houston.

Richard “R.J.” Adelman, 44, was crossing the street in the 1000 block of Leeland around 12:15 p.m. when he was struck by a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver who struck the victim was questioned by officers and then released.

The Rockets organization expressed condolences via Twitter:

“The Rockets organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former assistant coach R.J. Adelman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family during this very difficult time,” the tweet read.

More celebrities and supporters shared condolences on social media.

I love and respect the Adelman family so much and am incredibly sad to hear about the passing of RJ. Prayers and condolences to all of those close to him. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2018

Having a hard time caring much about these moves after hearing about the passing of RJ Adelman. Just awful. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family. He was a great guy. Houston PD confirming TMZ report about Feb. 2 accident. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 8, 2018