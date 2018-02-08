Get yo’ money right! 3 Texas cities rank in top 5 for having highest credit card debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Does it feel like you're drowning in debt? “Right now, I think I have about several hundred dollars of credit card debt,” said Chris Hill.

The Federal Reserve says America’s Credit Card debt is the highest it's ever been, surpassing 1 trillion dollars back in 2017. So, who's carrying the biggest burden? According to a new study from CreditCards.com, southern cities are loaded with credit card debt.

The Lone Star State claims three of five cities with the highest debt. San Antonio tops the list at #1. Houston takes the #3 spot, and Dallas follows at #5.

When it comes to paying off those dreaded credit card bills, folks in Dallas will take an average 19 months, Houstonians 20 months, and it'll take a whopping 22 months for San Antonio residents.

Getting out of debt isn't always easy but it is possible.

“I always pay some when I get paid, probably it depends around 10% or 20% maybe. I just look at it like that money that I owe the credit card companies doesn't belong to me, it belongs to the credit card companies so, when I get paid, I immediately pay the bill on it,” said Hill.

With climbing interest rates in 2018, now is the time to get serious about getting your money right.