Girl Scouts give out free cookie sto first responders

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department may no longer have to pay for donuts thanks to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto and their "Cookies 4 Heroes" campaign.

Local first responders received 120-thousand boxes of girl scout cookies for free!

It's the Girl Scouts way of honoring first responders' heroic actions during Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen even honored the scouts with an official proclamation and the HPD officers were extremely appreciative for the cookies.

So next time you see one of these little girls selling cookies in your neighborhood, give them a little "green" and enjoy some cookies!