H.I.S.D workers rally outside of district, chant “Reroute budgets not buses”

HOUSTON— The Houston Independent School District workers have a message for the school board. Reroute budget cuts! Not buses!

The proposed budget cuts would mean laying off some bus drivers and some of the district's custodial services forcing the district to double up on bus routes, and potentially leaving students to learn in a filthy environment.

"We may not clean classrooms everyday we may clean them once a week. We may not empty trash everyday we may only empty trash three times a week. We may double up bus routes. We are going to have to increase class sizes. There is no way to avoid that," said H.I.S.D. Board President Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

The Houston Education Support Personnel group gathered hand in hand outside of the district's headquarters asking H.I.S.D. to not cut necessary jobs.

HISD faults the budget cuts on state legislators and their lack of support for public education.

So far the district doesn't have an exact number on how many jobs will be cut or when it will happen.

H.I.S.D hopes to have a solid proposal in March.