Have a “Memorabull” Valentine’s Day with Houston Texans mascot, TORO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Love is in the air! And who knew that Houston Texans mascot, TORO moonlights as cupid during the off season?! TORO is tres romantic! Just take it from CW39's Maggie Flecknoe. TORO surprised her live on air!

TORO can also surprise your special Valentine! He's available from February 10th - 14th he is ready to surprise your Valentine at work, at school, at the gym - or even at home!

This memorabull moments package includes a surprise delivery from your friendly neighborhood bull, flowers, candy, a personalized autograph card and a personal social media shout-out.

Book your surprise TORO delivery today!