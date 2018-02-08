× HPD: 2 caught, 1 at large after burglarizing NW Houston mobile store

HOUSTON – Three men burglarized a northwest Houston mobile store Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a Boost Mobile store in the 11300 block Northwest Freeway after the store’s alarm triggered around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found three men exiting the back of the store. The suspects fled the scene on foot to a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, officers caught one of the suspects and the K9 unit found the second suspect.

The suspects broke through an inner wall in a vacant building next door to the mobile business, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and officers are trying to locate the remaining suspect.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.