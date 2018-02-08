× HPD investigates fatal car accident in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:05 a.m. in the 1400 block of Almeda Road.

A driver of a gray Volvo was traveling on Almeda Road when the vehicle swerved into the path of an 18-wheeler, police said. The 18-wheeler struck the Volvo and then struck a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Toyota had no reported injuries.