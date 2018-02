× HPD investigates smash-and-grab at S. Houston gas station

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at a south Houston gas station Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a Valero Corner Store in the 800 block of Eldgebrook Drive.

According to police, the suspects stole a white van and used it to smash into the corner store.

The suspects then grabbed a safe, loaded it into a red-colored minivan and fled the scene.