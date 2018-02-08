× HPD: Man shot in foot during altercation in SE Houston grocery store parking lot

HOUSTON – A man was shot during an altercation in a southeast Houston grocery store parking lot Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of All in One Food Mart located in the 9200 block of Clearwood Street.

Daniel Salazar, 26, and an unknown suspect got into an argument when the suspect shot the victim’s right foot, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a black-colored Jeep.

Salazar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

If anyone has information, please contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.