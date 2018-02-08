MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Nine people accused of dirty dealings were taken off the streets after police scooped them up in a prostitution sting in Baytown.

On Feb. 6, detectives from the Baytown Police Department’s Special Operations Unit conducted an undercover operation targeting prostitution activity in the area.

The operation was initiated as a proactive approach to dealing with illegal activity and to send a clear message; that message being, the Baytown Police Department takes very seriously the quality of life of its citizens and this type of activity simply will not be tolerated.

As a result of the operation, with the help of the Baytown Police Department Hot Spot Team, four women and one man who had offered sex to undercover detectives in exchange for money were arrested.

Four of the five prostitutes were accompanied by men when they met with the undercover detective. The male companions were all arrested on various drug related charges and/or outstanding warrants.

Detectives are still investigating to determine if the accompanying males were actual “pimps” and whether or not any of the prostitutes are victims of human trafficking.

Those arrested during this operation are:

Marla Rendon, 42, of Baytown — Charged with prostitution and traffic warrants out of Kemah

Nadia Keys, 23, of Katy — Charged with prostitution and local warrants

Jolee Rigmaiden, 21, of Sulpher Louisiana – Charged with prostitution and a Harris County warrant for prostitution

Jamie Peterson, 39, of Sugarland — Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance/Methamphetamine in lieu of prostitution

Lonie Carwell, 21, of San Antonio — Charged with prostitution

Rickey Guthrie, 31, of Houston — Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and local warrants

Geivance Garner, 27, of Houston — Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Christian Randall, 24, of Houston — Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Craig Haggerty, 34, of Baytown — Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia