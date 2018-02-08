Murdered Richardson police officer identified, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, TX(KDAF) -- A Richardson police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening. Officer David Sherrard, 37, was fatally shot after he responded to a disturbance call about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Breckinridge Point apartments in the 4200 block of Renner Road.

Brandon De McCall, 26, has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer or Fireman.

Upon Sherrard's arrival, one suspect had been shot; Sherrard was then shot before officers were eventually able to convince the suspect, McCall, to surrender, Richardson police spokesperson Kevin Perlich said.

n addition to the officer, Plano police report 30-year-old civilian Rene Gamez also died.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott responded on Twitter writing, "The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. # txlege # BackTheBlue"