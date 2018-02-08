Philadelphia Eagles celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA— Eagles fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their team's historic Super Bowl victory after defeating the New England Patriots Sunday, with a final score of 41-to-33.

The win marked the the first in the franchise's 84 years.

And what could be better than getting a glimpse of that shiny Vince Lombardi trophy? How 'bout free beer!

Fans were gifted free Bud Light at restaurants and bars along the parade route all thanks to eagle's player Lane Johnson.

Johnson promised ESPN if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he'd give free beers to everyone.

Lucky for him, he not only won the bet, but Bud Light picked up the tab!

Cheers to you, Philly fans!