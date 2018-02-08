× Quincy Jones reveals shocking Hollywood secrets: Marlon Brando, Richard Pryor sexcapade and personal romance with Invanka

HOUSTON— Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones, 84, has been in the headlines after two recent interviews in GQ magazine and Vulture magazine.

In the Vulture interview, Jones admitted to dating Ivanka Trump over 12 years ago, and revealed that Marlon Brando had a sexual relationship with Marvin Gaye, James Baldwin and Richard Pryor.

Quincy told Vulture that fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger told him Ivanka wanted to have dinner with him and he jumped at the opportunity, telling Hilfiger, “‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf*****.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

After Q’s claims, social media was in an uproar with many refuting the interview’s validity.

That Quincy Jones interview is hilarious. Reminds me of when my grandmother got in her 80s and just started saying whatever she actually felt. One day you'll have nothing to protect and nothing to prove and it all comes out. — J-Zone (@jzonedonttweet) February 7, 2018

I'm really dead at this Quincy Jones interview. Half of the people he's talking about are dead and gone and he's just dragging them without an ounce of compunction. How do you follow up "I know who killed Kennedy." with "Where you from?" 💀 — Lola. (@Damillionaire15) February 7, 2018

Y’all are entertaining this Quincy Jones interview but there’s a reason Michael Jackson stopped working with him and ever since Quincy has been finding someway to put him under the bus. Read interviews from the 90s. — Kat.✊🏾 (@kadiskreations) February 7, 2018

Not sure why yall are entertaining that Quincy Jones interview. Why didnt they ask him why did he molest Tevin Campbell — just sun (@justsunallahxx) February 7, 2018

Just when Jones was starting to look like a feeble old man, Pryor’s wife Jennifer was quick to jump to his defense.

According to TMZ, Jennifer confirmed the Richard-Marlon hookup.

As Jones put it, Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. Jennifer also told TMZ that Richard wouldn’t have been ashamed of Quincy’s comments.

She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries.

Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.

http://video.gq.com/watch/watch-khalid-meet-quincy-jones-and-have-an-epic-conversation