Quincy Jones reveals shocking Hollywood secrets: Marlon Brando, Richard Pryor sexcapade and personal romance with Invanka
HOUSTON— Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones, 84, has been in the headlines after two recent interviews in GQ magazine and Vulture magazine.
In the Vulture interview, Jones admitted to dating Ivanka Trump over 12 years ago, and revealed that Marlon Brando had a sexual relationship with Marvin Gaye, James Baldwin and Richard Pryor.
Quincy told Vulture that fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger told him Ivanka wanted to have dinner with him and he jumped at the opportunity, telling Hilfiger, “‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf*****.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”
After Q’s claims, social media was in an uproar with many refuting the interview’s validity.
Just when Jones was starting to look like a feeble old man, Pryor’s wife Jennifer was quick to jump to his defense.
According to TMZ, Jennifer confirmed the Richard-Marlon hookup.
As Jones put it, Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. Jennifer also told TMZ that Richard wouldn’t have been ashamed of Quincy’s comments.
She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries.
Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.
