Serial bank robber strikes again, this time caught on camera

SUGARLAND, Texas—The Sugar Land Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Aaron Vriel Rodriguez, 45, for an attempted robbery at Wells Fargo on Nov. 14 of 2017.

According to police, Rodriguez entered the bank at 4660 Highway 6, just before 12:15 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. When the teller bent over to press the panic button, Rodriguez ran.

Rodriguez is also wanted for a bank robbery at the JSC Credit Union at 8424 Park Place, on Oct. 16 of 2017.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).