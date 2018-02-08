× Surveillance camera captures three men burglarizing Magnolia storage facility

MAGNOLIA, Texas— The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men caught on surveillance burglarizing a Great Space Storage facility.

The men can be seen tampering with a security fence surrounding the property located on FM 2978 in Magnolia.

Police say the men were last seen driving what appears to be a green Chevy Silverado 1500 extended cab with chrome tube step rails, a chrome cap and a red sport decal on the back fender.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.