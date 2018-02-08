Tejas Chocolate and BBQ serving up Texas-style soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- This winter in Houston has been a little rough, but Tejas Chocolate and BBQ has been warming up residents with their newest BBQ soups.

“Well its soup weather it’s cold soup sounds good on those kinds of day, BBQ we have a little bit left over we decided to re-purpose that into soup,” said Co-owner Scott Moore.

The soups use unsold meat from the previous day. Each soup is offered on a different day as a side item. “We have one everyday it’s a daily special, so it changes, we’ve been trying to offer at least one soup every day of the week,” said Moore.

They have a variety of soups ranging from Brisket French Onion to Smoked Pork Chowder, and even a Spicy Chicken Tinga Tortilla, and they’ve all been getting rave reviews. “It’s been a big hit they have reacted very strongly to it,” said Moore.

I know what you’re thinking, what happens when the seasons change? Well, this BBQ team is always cooking up something new to add to the menu. “We’re always tinkering around and doing new things with new dishes and ideas we like variety we think it’s interesting,” Moore said.

Here’s a secret the team has started thinking about adding some breakfast items to the menu. In the mean-time they would love to see some new faces. “The BBQ is good, and the beer is cold, and I would love for you to come hang out with us,” said Moore.