Class Acts: Austin High School valedictorian Luis Diaz joins the Houston Hispanic Forum for the 32nd Annual Career & Education Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Luis Diaz is the type of person that doesn't waste opportunities to grow and improve.

One of those opportunities will come this Saturday when the Austin High School senior will attend the Houston Hispanic Forum Career & Education Day.

Originally from Mexico, Diaz has taken on the challenges of excelling in America, becoming active on Austin's soccer team, the honor society and computer clubs. With all of that Diaz still found the time to graduate as class valedictorian.

To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above! For more information on the Houston Hispanic Forum, click here.